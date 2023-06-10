Vidarbha sees heatwave-like conditions, monsoon arrival still awaited

Residents of Vidarbha are currently facing humid weather akin to Mumbai, attributed to elevated pre-monsoon humidity levels and the absence of cloud cover that usually shields against direct sunlight. The soaring mercury, surpassing normal temperatures by 3-4 degrees, is leading to discomfort and annoyance among the locals.

The scorching heat of the sun has caused a significant rise in afternoon temperatures, surpassing the average maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in the month of June. Numerous cities in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, are currently experiencing temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius. Nagpur reached a sweltering 42.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three degrees above the normal range. Similarly, Gondia recorded the highest temperature at 43.4 degrees Celsius, marking an increase of 4.2 degrees. In Amravati and Akola, temperatures rose by 5.2 and 4.2 degrees, respectively, surpassing 42.8 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Gadchiroli reached 42.2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, night temperatures are also elevated by 2 to 3 degrees above the usual levels.

While not officially declared, Vidarbha is currently undergoing an unexpected heatwave-like situation, and this prevailing condition is anticipated to persist until June 15. The arrival of monsoon in Vidarbha is still about 10-12 days away. Typically, from June 20 to 22, temperatures soar and the heat intensifies. However, despite the rise in mercury this year, the temperatures remain relatively lower compared to June in the past decade, excluding 2021. In 2014, the temperature reached 47.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.5 degrees Celsius in 2015, 47.2 degrees Celsius in 2019, and a peak of 46.2 degrees Celsius in 2022. Although this year's summer days have mostly been accompanied by rain or cloudy weather, everyone eagerly awaits the onset of the monsoon.