Vidarbha state movement committee says will demand resignation of 10 MPs including Nitin Gadkari agitation for separate Vidarbha

Different Vidarbha for the state with Nitin Gadkari of Vidarbha, the Vidarbha State Movement Committee has said that it will demand the resignation of 10 MPs. The demand is being made because of the MPs did not pass a resoultion in Parliament for Vidarbha to become an independent state. MPs have no love for Vidarbha. Therefore, East Vidarbha President of the Committee Arun Kedkar has said that he will go to the offices of these MPs and demand the resignation of each one of them.

Arun Kedkar said that in the session at Bhubaneswar for a seperate Vidarbha was decided, but it was not implemented. Promises that after we came to power at the centre we will make a seperate Vidarbha first BJP was given it came to power. But still Vidarbha was not made seperately. Devendra Fadnavis was first chief minister, now deputy CM but he forgot about seperate Vidarbha. So we are protesting them, he said.

Along with this agitation will be held in 11 districts of Vidarbha. The district president of each district will lead the movement. Where was the support of the people when Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chattisgarh happend? BJP did not break political pieces. Telegana state was created only through mass movement. Arud Kedkar said that the situation is the same in Maharashtra today.

MNS president Raj Thackeray has made a statement that there should not be a plebiscite on wheather Vidarbha should be seperated from Maharashtra or not. BJP has always supported the small states while presenting a stand on it. BJPs role of a seperate Vidarbha remains. State president Chandrasekhar Bawankule had informed a few months ago that we have requested the central leadership that Vidarbha should become a seperate state when the smaller states are formed. So now it is seen that the movement for independent Vidarbha is once again standing in every district of Vidarbha.