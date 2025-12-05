VIDEO: Car Catches Fire at Signal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Driver Escapes Unharmed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (December 5, 2025): A car caught fire at Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, also known as Baba Chowk, on Thursday night around 10:15 PM while waiting at a signal.

A young man identified as Salve from Krantinagar was driving his car (MH 20 GE 9085) from Kranti Chowk towards Nagar Nakya. Around 10:15 PM, the signal turned red, and Salve stopped the vehicle. At that moment, smoke started emerging from the front of the car. In seconds, the car was engulfed in flames, causing traffic disruption on all sides of the chowk.

City police and fire department officials, led by Suraj Rathod, rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. Salve was alone in the car at the time. Witnesses said timely action by Salve, who exited the vehicle quickly, prevented any harm.