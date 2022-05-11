Video: 'Porcupine puffer fish' found dead at Ratnagiri beach

Tourists flock to the Konkan coast for tourism. In addition, before the onset of rains, the crowds increase. Recently, a strange thorn fish has been spotted by tourists at Ratnagiri's Bhatye beach. This fish in the sea is called "porcupine puffer". In Marathi, it is also called "Kend" Masa.

Is the porcupine puffer venomous?

The porcupinefish is a shy creature and will retreat if approached by divers. They secrete a toxic skin substance so are usually considered poisonous.

In Japan, this fish is known as "Fugu". This fish fills its body with air to defend itself, so it inflates like a balloon and floats on water. Once the fish's perceived danger is averted, it regains its shape. Aquatic experts say that this fish is very dangerous to handle and no one should handle it.