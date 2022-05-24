VIDEO! RPF jawan saves life of passenger who fell between gap of platform

RPF jawan came to the rescue of the passenger and saved his life. The incident at Wardha railway station has been captured on CCTV. Mangesh Dudhane is the name of RPF jawan.

A passenger got down at the Wardha railway station to fetch water. Seeing the crowd at the tap, he decided to go to another platform and fetch water. He went to another platform to get water, and then the train started to leave the platform. He tried to catch the train. But he couldn't and lost his balance, and fell down collapsed and got stuck in the space between the train and the platform.

The citizens started shouting and RPF jawan came running. He saved the passenger by risking his life. The thrill was captured on a CCTV camera.