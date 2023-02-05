Videocon Group misused ₹60,000 crore in name of developing overseas oil and gas assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday told the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court that Videocon Group had laundered around ₹60,000 crore it had obtained from a consortium of banks to develop its oil and gas assets in Mozambique, Brazil, Indonesia, Australia and East Timor. Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves and an assistant director of ED also sought a non-bailable warrant against entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, claiming that Videocon Group had entered into several “unexplained” transactions with him, and the role of “nHoldings SA” in siphoning off the proceeds of crime was required to be ascertained. The court, however, rejected the plea.

About the money laundering charges, the court asked the agency to approach the court concerned in Delhi since the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) was registered there.ED has initiated the probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23, 2020, against then CMD of Videocon Group, Venugopal Dhoot, and some unknown officers of public sector and private banks, for allegedly causing the financial loss to the consortium led by State Bank of India.

The ED claimed that of the funds obtained through various credit facilities, Videocon Group had diverted around $196.75 million for unintended purposes. About $1,813 million was also routed to its overseas entities on the pretext of payment of refund of export advances and loans, it said. ED further said that Videocon Hydro Carbons Holding Limited (VHHL), the overseas firm of Videocon Group, had availed $1,256 million from Standard Charted Bank (SCB), London, till December 2013. This was partly paid from a stand­by letter of credit (SBLC) facility and partly from the Mozambique assets sale proceeds from 2012 to January 2014.“The shareholding of Saurabh Dhoot (nephew of Venugopal) was diluted to 10% by way of issuing fresh shares to Shashi Duggal, mother of Sachin Dev Duggal on November 8, 2008 and various other transactions witnessed by Sachin Dev Duggal”, and therefore his presence before the ED was necessary, it said.