Vijay Varma opens up about his upcoming projects

It seems like the year of 2022 is going to be one of the busiest years for actor Vijay Varma as he has 'Darlings', 'Hurdang', and 'Fallen' among others in his kitty.

"It's a great phase in my career and I'm so thrilled to enter this year with such amazing projects. I've spent most of last year filming in different places and I look forward to the fruition of that effort. These projects have truly pushed me as an actor and challenged me... so each of these is extremely special to me," Vijay shared.

He added, "The variety of roles has given me something to bite into something different for all the characters, they are stories that deserve to be told and I'm confident that the audiences will enjoy them as much as I enjoyed working on them."

For the unversed, Vijay rose to fame with his role in 2019's film 'Gully Boy', and then later went on to impress audiences with projects like 'A Suitable Boy', 'She', and 'Mirzapur 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

