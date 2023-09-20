Vijay Wadettiwar targets Smriti Irani over her Gandhi family remark

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized Smriti Irani over her Gandhi family is only interested in empowering women in their family statement by saying, The woman who enters other people's houses and owns the property of the rich has no right to speak on the poor; she has no right to speak on Congress. What does she (Smriti Irani) know? The woman who enters other people's houses and owns the property of the rich has no right to speak on the poor; she has no right to speak on Congress, he said while speaking to ANI.

He further said, Congress has uplifted the poor; the world knows this, and the whole of India knows this. He further alleged, These people (BJP) are concerned about only the businessmen, and they blame Congress to hide their sins.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani criticized former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her absence in the House when the historic Women's Reservation Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha. Irani remarked that the Gandhi family is primarily focused on empowering women within their own family and expressed, "The Gandhi Family is solely concerned with empowering women within their own family. They do not seem to be interested in empowering economically disadvantaged, Adivasi, or Dalit women, said while speaking to ANI.