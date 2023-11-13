Vijay Wadettiwar writes to CM Shinde requesting security increase after receiving threat messages

In a significant development, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting increased security in response to threatening messages he recently received, according to reports in ABP Maza. This comes after Wadettiwar's public criticism of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's call for Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates, which sparked a fresh controversy in the longstanding issue.

Wadettiwar, who also serves as the OBC face of the Congress in Maharashtra, expressed his concerns over the potential injustice of granting 'Kunbi' certificates to Marathas, emphasizing the 372 sub-castes within the OBC category. He urged for a comprehensive survey by the backward commission to determine eligibility, fearing that Maratha OBC status might compromise existing rights of the OBC community.

Raising apprehensions about the credibility of survey results, Wadettiwar suggested a potential increase in OBC-eligible individuals from 11,500 to one lakh, potentially impacting the OBCs. While clarifying that OBCs are not against Maratha reservation, Wadettiwar objected to Marathas securing reservation from the OBC quota. Instead, he proposed that Marathas could benefit from the EWS category within the 50% reservation cap to avoid potential conflicts.

In response, Jarange Patil accused Wadettiwar of neglecting the poor and downtrodden, rejecting personal remarks. He framed their fight for justice as a community standing up against conspiracies aimed at breaking their agitation. Jarange Patil questioned Wadettiwar's motives, alleging interference from the opposition and challenging Wadettiwar's loyalty.

Moreover, Jarange Patil questioned Wadettiwar's objection to Marathas speaking against the government, alleging political pressure or a planned switch that prompted Wadettiwar's stance, supporting the government from being criticized. This exchange adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing debate over Maratha reservation.