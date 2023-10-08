Vikas Oberoi, wife Gayatri return to Mumbai after no prima facie case against him in Italy car crash

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & MD of Oberoi Realty, have returned home to Mumbai today (October 6). Sources say that there was no prima facie case against him in the car crash in Italy.As part of the investigation into the car accident, sources suggest that the State Department in Italy have appointed a technical expert to ascertain the cause of the accident.Oberoi Realty, in a statement, said, "Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By Gods grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely."

According to Italian media reports, police have not registered a prima facie case against 54-year-old Vikas Oberoi. The reports also stated that the police have obtained a number of videos from the crash site and are investigating each of them.The crash took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia that lets drivers explore the area using rented luxury vehicles.The collision occurred when Mr Oberoi's blue Lamborghini tried to overtake a camper van. At that exact moment, the Ferrari behind them steered sharply to take over both the vehicles when it collided with the billionaire's car.The occupants of the Ferrari died after their car was reportedly up in flames soon after the crash. The roof of the Lamborghini was ripped off, and the camper van tumbled due to the collision.