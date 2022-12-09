Vikas Walkar,father of deceased Shraddha Walkar says inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar

Vikas Walkar father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday claimed his daughter would have been alive had Maharashtra cops acted on a written complaint by her. Shraddha had written a letter in 2020 indicating her fears about her being killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now: Vikas Walkar.