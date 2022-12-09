Vikas Walkar,father of deceased Shraddha Walkar says inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2022 03:58 PM 2022-12-09T15:58:30+5:30 2022-12-09T15:58:58+5:30
Vikas Walkar father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on ...
Vikas Walkar father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday claimed his daughter would have been alive had Maharashtra cops acted on a written complaint by her. Shraddha had written a letter in 2020 indicating her fears about her being killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.
Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now: Vikas Walkar.
Open in app
Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now: Vikas Walkar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2022