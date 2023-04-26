Vinay Vilasrao Kore receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award in business category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

This year in the Industry and Business category to President and MLA of Warana Milk Center Vinay Vilasrao Kore was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. Vinay Vilasrao Kore has also been a former state minister and also the founder president of Jan Surajya Shakti party.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.