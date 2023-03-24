Vindictive and shameful action, says Priyanka Chaturvedi on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Several opposition leaders hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Vindictive and shameful action against Rahul Gandhi. This disqualification yet again proves that we are living in the times of caged democracy.

Former Maharashtra state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has been cancelled. Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves and looters are still free and Rahul Gandhi was punished.

This is a direct murder of democracy. All govt systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship. Only the fight has to be given direction.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

