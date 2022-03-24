Vir Das remembers his first time on screen as 'Namastey London' clocks 15 years

Emmy nominee comedian-actor Vir Das took a trip down the memory lane, recalling his first time on screen in the film 'Namastey London'.

As the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif led film completed 15 years of its release, Vir took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a still from his comic scene.

Further, he shared, "15 yrs ago today, just a kid, over the moon to have one scene and 5 lines in a movie, first time on screen. #NamasteLondon."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

Quoting his dialogue, a fan wrote, "Bina compatibility ke shaadi Krna aisa hai jaise ghode ki gadhe se shaadi karwana jisse tattu hi paida ho sakta hai."

"I love this scene," a social media user commented.

"On that note I'll be watching namaste London tonight," another chimed in.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor as Jazz's (Kaif) father.

Meanwhile, Vir will be performing at the 40th anniversary of the 'Just For Laughs' festival in Montreal on July 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor