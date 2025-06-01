Virar Building Tragedy: 54-Year Old Woman Dies in Slab Collapse at Home — Third Incident in 11 Days

A 54-year-old woman lost her life after a residential slab allegedly collapsed inside her home in Virar West, located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Alfiya Abbas Manaswala. The tragic incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Merchant Apartment in the MB Estate area of Virar West.

"Alfiya Abbas Manaswala (54) died after the slab in her flat collapsed at Merchant Apartment," an official confirmed. According to police sources, Alfiya lived in Flat No. 11 on the second floor of the building’s C-Wing with her family. At the time of the collapse, her son Hussain Manaswala, along with his wife and children, was in the bedroom, while Alfiya and her husband were sleeping in the hall. The slab above the hall reportedly gave way suddenly, critically injuring her.

She was rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar, where she succumbed to her injuries. “We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR),” said Police Sub-Inspector Raam Kundgir from Bolinj Police Station. This marks the third slab collapse incident in the Vasai-Virar city area in just 11 days, raising serious concerns about the structural integrity and safety of ageing residential buildings in the region.