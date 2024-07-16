Vishalgad Fort Anti-Encroachment Drive Sparks Violence in Maharashtra, FIR Filed Against 500

Communal tensions flared up in Kolhapur after a mob allegedly attacked homes of local residents, vandalised a mosque, and thrashed villagers on the foothills of the historic Vishalgad fort while demanding removal of illegal encroachments on Sunday, 14 July. The clashes erupted after former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Rgainstaje called upon his supporters to march to the fort in a bid to protest against the inaction of the authorities over illegal encroachments. The fort is located in Shahuwadi of Kolhapur district, about 75 kms from Kolhapur city.

The clashes erupted ahead of Sambhaji Raje's arrival at the fort on Sunday morning. While 21 people have been arrested by the Kolhapur police so far, four FIRs have been registered against 500 people. Calling it 'Vishalgad Anti-Encroachment Movement ,' Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati and his supporters in Kolhapur have been mounting pressure on authorities to remove illegal encroachments at the Vishalgad fort for the past year.

Sambhaji Raje, who has been a vocal critic of the alleged encroachment, gave a call last week to protest at the fort, following which his supporters and members of Hindutva outfits gathered overnight at the entrance of the fort since Saturday night despite no official permission for the gathering. Some of the residents then reportedly retaliated, following which the situation went out of control. The police then cordoned off the fort and barred entry, following which the mob allegedly attacked shops and homes in the Gajapur village by the foothills of the fort. Along with residents, several cops were also injured in the clashes, the police said.Sambhaji Raje called off his protest after an assurance by CM Eknath Shinde that action will be taken against illegal encroachments in the fort.

On Monday, Sambhaji Raje blamed the local authorities and the police for not taking enough measures despite anticipating that the situation may get out of hand. He also showed up at the local police station to urge officials to book him instead of 'Shivaji bhakts'.He further said that there is no communal agenda behind his movement but some people with vested interests are trying to portray it so. Following the clashes, about 35 illegal shops were razed by authorities on Monday on the orders of CM Shinde who arrived in Kolhapur on Sunday night.