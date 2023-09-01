Vistara Airlines to begin second daily Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight service from Sep 1

On September 1, Vistara Airlines, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) and Tata Sons Private Limited, will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital.

The new flight service would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM, TIAL said in a statement. The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach here at 11 PM, it said.

The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said. The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, Middle East and South-East Asia. This will be the 7th daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector, it said.