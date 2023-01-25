Vistara Airlines to operate daily non-stop flights connecting Mumbai with Dammam from March 1

Vistara Airlines announced daily non-stop flights connecting Mumbai with Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The inaugural flight on this route will take off from Mumbai on March 1 at 21:20 hours (IST), and arrive in Dammam at 23:10 hours (all local time zones).

According to a report of Money Control, The schedule of flights, effective March 1, will be Mumbai-Dammam (flight UK 0237) daily at 23:55 hrs and Dammam-Mumbai (flight UK 0238) daily at 06:15 hrs (all local time zones).

According to Vistara's statement, bookings for the flights will be made available through the airline's website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

All-inclusive return fares for Mumbai-Dammam start from Rs 26,999 for Economy, Rs 29,999 for Premium Economy and Rs 39,999 for Business Class, the airline's statement said.

Additionally, Vistara announced that it will resume Mumbai-Colombo operations, with daily flights beginning on March 1, 2023, following a nearly three-year gap.