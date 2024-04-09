VJTI Proposes Solutions for Linking Gokhale and C.D. Barfiwala Bridges

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has delivered its report on the strategy for connecting the controversial Gokhale Bridge in Andheri East and West with the C.D. Barfiwala Bridge. Affirming Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute's (VJTI) solution for a plan of using a jack to pull the bridge and join it, IIT Bombay gave its final verdict. Moreover, IIT has assured of wrapping up the bridge connection project within two months.

The construction work on the Gokhale Bridge began on February 26th. Despite its newness, the bridge has been equipped with a temporary fix to link it with the old Barfiwala Bridge in Andheri West.

As per the report, the bridge connection endeavour can be finished within two months. An estimated expenditure of approximately three crore rupees is anticipated for the connection work on one side. Hence, there is no requirement for new tenders, and work will proceed even during the monsoon season.

The Gokhale Bridge's surface has been levelled due to the construction of a new pathway by the Veer Mata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). VJTI submitted its report to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 20th. The report specifies that there is no need to demolish the Barfiwala Bridge to connect the two bridges. Experts from both institutions conducted trials and promptly submitted the final report. The report proposes employing a jacking method to pull a section of the bridge and offers insights into streamlining and expediting the process, as provided by senior officials.

After completing one side of the bridge, work has begun on the southern side, with plans to establish the elevation there. However, the complete opening of the pool for traffic is slated for December 2024.

After the bridge construction started, it took 15 months for one side to become operational. Presently, the focus is on constructing the other side of the bridge and joining the existing bridge with the old bridge of Barfiwala.

However, due to unfinished work, the decision to begin operations for traffic on one side before Diwali was delayed. Nevertheless, all preparations have begun. The elevation of this bridge has now commenced, and once all segments are completed, connecting and setting up the elevation will follow.

While one side of the bridge has commenced operations, the complete opening of the bridge for traffic is planned for December 31, 2024. Once the elevations are established, additional tasks such as concrete cementing will be carried out. Additionally, the task of connecting the Gokhale Bridge with the Barfiwala Bridge in the western direction is also scheduled during May.