"Want to do some constructive work'': Manisha Kayande reacts after joining Shinde faction

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2023 09:47 AM

ir="ltr">Manisha Kayande who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction after being ousted from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier, said that she wanted to do some constructive work and therefore joined the party. She joined the Sena faction in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening."I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of Shiv Sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy," she said after joining the Shinde faction.Manisha Kayande was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said Manisha Kayande has the intention of doing great work."Manisha has the intention of doing a great job, I have welcomed her and also given her the post of secretary in Shiv Sena and I hope she will work for woman empowerment," he added. Kayande was appointed as the spokesperson of Shiv Sena in 2016.