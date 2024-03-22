Want To Make Thane a Carbon Neutral Smart City, Says New City Civic Chief Saurabh Rao

Saurabh Rao assumes office as the new Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation today, outlining a robust agenda aimed at transforming Thane into a sustainable and livable city. He outlined key priorities, including bolstering the municipal revenue structure, ensuring clean water supply, alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing stormwater and drainage systems, and addressing encroachments.

He pledges to devise a comprehensive action plan for the systematic development of the city, aimed at improving residents' quality of life. Rao's vision includes making Thane a carbon-neutral city, with initiatives focusing on the creation of rooftop gardens and bolstering the "Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan." He stresses the importance of mitigating the adverse effects of rapid urbanization, calling upon the youth to actively participate in this endeavor.

"He expressed the importance of maintaining eco-friendliness in our endeavors while advancing the city's development. Simultaneously, he highlighted the role of small-scale initiatives like establishing rooftop gardens in striving towards carbon neutrality. Additionally, he expressed intentions to broaden the reach of the Vasundhara Abhiyan and explore avenues for engaging youth and school children in these sustainability efforts.

Rao is the former Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation and said his earlier administrative experience would be helpful in discharging his duties as the Thane civic body chief. “Whether it is a nagar panchayat from a rural area or a large municipal corporation from an urban area, methods and requirements are the same. Residents should be able to live a comfortable and satisfied life. If Pune and Hyderabad can be the most livable cities, then Thane too has the potential. My team and I will make all efforts to increase the livability index of Thane,” Rao while talking to the media.

Rao’s priority will be to strengthen the financial health of the TMC. He said that his team will conduct brainstorming sessions to improve the corporation's financial outlay, reduce the expenditure and identify new resources for revenue. When LokmatTimes.com asked a question about what measures he will take to enhance Thane’s smart city image, Rao said, Smart city project is almost winding up. But still, without taking positive interventions in the smart city project, we cannot improve and increase the livability index. Definitely, it will be one of my priority areas.”

My focus will be on medium-term and long-term projects. Thane is more urbanized due to its proximity to Mumbai. Will avoid unnecessary expenses of the corporation and will bring financial discipline in the city.

Saurabh Rao took charge as commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday morning. Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare handed over the reins of Thane Municipal Corporation to Saurabh Rao. Saurabh Rao is the 22nd commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation.

About Saurabh Rao

He is an officer of the 2003 batch of Indian Administrative Service. He has a postgraduate degree in Political Science from Lucknow University. He is the former Pune Municipal Commissioner.