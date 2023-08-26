Wardha: Car accident on Samruddhi Highway claims one life, injures another

A distressing incident unfolded on the Samruddhi Highway as a car lost control and met with a fatal accident between Keljhar and Yelakeli, while en route from Nagpur to Wardha. The mishap occurred near Gitanjali Medical College. Dr Nutan Bedi (60) tragically lost her life on the spot, while her son, Dr Gautam Bedi (25), sustained severe injuries. The incident transpired around 9 p.m. on May 25.

Reports indicate that Dr Gautam Bedi and his mother were travelling from Nagpur to Wardha when the accident occurred. Losing control of the vehicle, Dr Gautam Bedi's car collided with the road divider, subsequently overturning three to four times. The impact led to the unfortunate demise of Dr Nutan Bedi, while Dr Gautam Bedi sustained critical injuries.

Prompt response from the Jam Highway Police Station was seen. An ambulance on the highway transported the injured Dr Gautam Bedi to a hospital in Sawangi for immediate medical attention.