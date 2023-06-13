Wardha: Massive fire destroys irrigation materials in Dhanodi storage yard

A massive fire erupted in the storage yard area of Dhanodi (Bahadurpur) in Arvi taluka, where materials for irrigation work were stored. The fire engulfed drips, pipes, and sprinklers, resulting in their complete destruction. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on May 13. The estimated damage caused by the fire is around Rs 1 crore.

The work of lift irrigation is currently underway from the lower Wardha project in Dhanodi. The materials for the project are stored in a storage yard area. The contract for this work has been assigned to a company, and a significant amount of material has been kept there. However, a sudden fire broke out around noon, causing extensive damage. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and took measures to control the fire and prevent further damage to the materials. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately clear. It is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.