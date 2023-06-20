Washim: Two killed as speeding truck plunges off bridge and catches fire on Samruddhi Highway

The Samruddhi Highway continues to witness a string of accidents, with another tragic incident recently occurring on the road. The accident occurred between Karanja and Donad when a speeding truck veered off the bridge, resulting in the truck catching fire. Sadly, two individuals lost their lives in the accident, which took place around 2 a.m. The truck was en route from Nashik district, carrying a load of onions, destined for Kolkata.

