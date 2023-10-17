Watch: ABVP members beaten up in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University over painting walls with organisation’s name

Tensions escalated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University as the English letters 'ABVP' mysteriously appeared overnight on walls across the campus. Adding to the outrage, these letters were found spray-painted over the names of Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In response to this, activists from Ambedkarite organisations confronted Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office-bearers in a campus canteen, resulting in a physical altercation on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

The incident occurred two days after 'ABVP' and 'Join ABVP' were written on the university department walls, sparking immediate objections from Ambedkarite organisations and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The defacing incident took place on the night of October 13, gaining attention after a two-day holiday period. A delegation of students' unions met Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shym Shirsath on Monday and submitted a memorandum stating that the name ‘ABVP’ was painted at 100 places in the university defacing walls and sign boards.

To prevent further escalation, the university administration swiftly painted over the areas bearing the 'ABVP' letters with white paint. However, tensions flared again when 'ABVP' was written on the Institute of Mahatma Phule Dr. Ambedkar Thoughts and Research Centre, provoking the ire of Ambedkarite organisation officials.

In response, a group of 10-15 activists confronted ABVP office-bearers in the canteen adjacent to the main administrative building, resulting in a physical altercation. The situation was defused when ABVP office-bearers sought refuge in the main building. Consequently, several student organisations, including the Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panther Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi, Republican Bahujan Sena, and Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, have called for a shutdown at the university, demanding appropriate action against ABVP.

The unions' office-bearers also warned to blacken the face of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists if the university fails to take action against those responsible for this.