Watch: Bhim Army activist throws ink at Chandrakant Patil at Solapur guest house

In a dramatic turn of events at the government rest house in Solapur, an activist affiliated with the Bhim Army expressed discontent over the government's privatisation policy by throwing blue ink at Chandrakant Patil, the newly appointed Guardian Minister for Solapur district. This incident marked Patil's first visit to Solapur on Sunday evening since assuming office.

The protester, identified as Ajay Mendergikar, was swiftly apprehended by the police following the ink-throwing incident.

Despite these security measures, Ajay Mendergikar managed to breach the police cordon and throw ink at the minister. Prior to the ink-throwing incident, protesters at the site waved black flags and chanted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The demonstration also expressed opposition to contract-based job recruitment, symbolized by the display of a black flag.

It is worth noting that a similar attack occurred last month when the former Guardian Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, was targeted at the same government rest house by Shekhar Bangale, the coordinator of the Dhangar Reservation Action Committee.