Watch: BJP warns MNS over toll plaza vandalism; tensions rise between parties

The car of Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, was obstructed at a toll booth on the Samruddhi highway by toll booth staff, and later, MNS activists vandalized the toll booth. In response, the BJP has issued a straightforward warning to the MNS, expressing that they will not tolerate such actions.

Over the past two-and-a-half to three years, the MNS and the BJP have been developing a closer relationship due to shifting political dynamics in the state. Meetings between leaders of both parties have seen an increase during this period. However, the recent incident of toll plaza vandalism on the Samruddhi Highway appears to have caused a strain in their rapport.

Samruddhi highway constructed in an impressive timeframe, has been making headlines for its frequent accidents since its establishment. Recently, MNS workers have caused further turmoil by breaking the toll plaza.

The BJP has expressed its strong disapproval of this incident and took to its official Twitter account to share the details, criticizing Amit Thackeray. “Amit Thackeray's car encountered a technical issue with FASTag at Sinnar toll plaza, resulting in a brief halt. The toll plaza employees were simply performing their duties during this incident. However, MNS workers proceeded to vandalise the toll plaza, while speaking to the media Amit Thackeray seemingly expressed indirect satisfaction,” a video said in Marathi.

Additionally, the BJP has accused Amit Thackeray of providing false information to the media regarding the situation. MNS workers had no need to resort to violence. They are now facing the consequences of their actions. This is a government of the people, and Amit Thackeray should remember that there will be no separate rules for any one leader or leader's son. Otherwise, it would be like cheating on toll payers honestly. The toll plaza has not been and will not be closed due to such actions by your workers. The BJP has warned the MNS that it will not allow such bullying to continue.