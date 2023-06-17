Watch: City traffic branch destroys 445 confiscated noisy modified silencers using bulldozer in Parbhani

In a move on Saturday afternoon, the city traffic branch employed a bulldozer to dispose of the noisy silencers that had been confiscated. The operation took place at the police headquarters premises of the city traffic branch. A total of 445 silencers, valued at 13 lakh 35 thousand, were completely destroyed by the bulldozer.

Over the past two years, several noisy, which were confiscated during various operations conducted at different locations in the city, were deposited in a room at the City Traffic Branch Police Headquarters. The approximate value of a single silencer was around three thousand rupees. This campaign was carried out as per the orders received from Police Commissioner Ragasudha R.

During the operation conducted across various areas of the city, firecracker silencers attached to Bullet motorcycles and other vehicles were confiscated, and appropriate penalties were imposed on the respective vehicle drivers. A total of 445 silencers were seized, with an estimated value of approximately 13 lakh 35 thousand rupees. On Saturday afternoon, a bulldozer was used to dispose of these 445 firecracker silencers at the premises of the City Traffic Branch located in the police headquarters. This action has generated significant attention and response from vehicle owners.