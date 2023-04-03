Watch: Congress leader Yashomati Thakur's car stopped twice by Gujarat police during journey to meet Rahul Gandhi

A group of Congress leaders, including Yashomati Thakur, travelled to Surat on April 3 to extend their support to Rahul Gandhi as he appealed against his conviction. However, Thakur faced some obstacles during her journey to Gujarat.

Yashomati Thakur, who was travelling to Surat, had her car stopped by the Gujarat Police at least two times during her journey. She posted videos of her conversations with the police on social media.

Yashomati Thakur questioned the actions of the Gujarat Police and accused them of having double standards. She alleged that the same police had allowed the rebellious leaders from MVA to cross over during a political crisis in Maharashtra but are now objecting to Congress leaders travelling to Gujarat.

Thakur says in a video, “After entering Gujarat, our car was stopped at two places. It is the Gujarat police who gave support to the Shinde group MLAs during the transition to power, who are today interrogating the Congress MLAs and leaders who are going to Gujarat in support of Rahulji.”

“I am not afraid of such police actions. I condemn such police actions. If you want to arrest me, do it, I'm not afraid. Will not be silent. We were told that our conversation was going live to Gandhinagar. You should not go live to Gandhi Nagar but to the Prime Minister's Office. You can't stop me," she added.