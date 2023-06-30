Watch: Dirty water used to wash vegetables at Navi Mumbai's APMC market

Many vegetable vendors and customers prefer to visit the APMC market in Navi Mumbai to purchase fresh and affordable vegetables. The market is often crowded due to the availability of a wide variety of vegetables. However, it is important to exercise caution when consuming vegetables from this popular market. Surprisingly, there is a startling revelation about the market that may come as a shock.

When you go to get vegetables, you carefully examine them, especially the fresh and green leafy ones, and quickly pick them up. However, not all good-looking vegetables are necessarily good for you. Now, you might wonder why these visually appealing vegetables may not be beneficial for your health. To find the answer to your question, we suggest watching this video. It will provide you with valuable insights.

The video captures a woman sitting by the roadside with a bundle of leafy greens. She is observed washing the vegetables, but the water she is using comes from the dirty and waterlogged road during the rainy season. The woman is seen cleaning the vegetables in the accumulated water on the roadside. This particular scene depicted in the video is bound to leave a lasting impression and change your perspective.