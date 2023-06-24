Watch: Human skeleton found during tehsil office construction in Vaijapur

In a shocking incident, a human skeleton has been discovered during the ongoing excavation for the construction of a new operational building for the Vaijapur tehsil office. The tehsil office building, which dates back to the Nizam period and was constructed before independence, is over 130 years old. The discovery of the skeleton has sparked discussions across the district.

The building of the Vaijapur Tehsil Office is a relic from the Nizam era, which has deteriorated over many years. It required constant maintenance and repair work. Consequently, a proposal was put forth to construct a new building in its place. As per the plan, the old building was demolished, making way for the construction of a new structure.

However, on Thursday, while digging, the labourers made a startling discovery of a human skeleton in the ground. The JCB driver immediately halted the excavation and informed Kakad, the assistant engineer of the construction sub-division, about the incident. The Public Works Department promptly notified the tehsil office about the finding. Police officers visited the site, and Naib Tehsildar Kulkarni and Talathi Peharkar from the tehsil office also inspected the location. The police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

In May, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, along with MLA Ramesh Bornare, graced the auspicious commencement of this construction project. However, the excavation work came to a halt when human remains were discovered during the digging process. The building's construction dates back over 130 years, raising questions about its historical significance and the untold stories it may hold. Many unanswered questions linger until a thorough examination of the excavation site takes place, revealing the hidden mysteries within.