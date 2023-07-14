Watch: Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Lower Parel

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Lower Parel. The fire originated in a flat on the third floor of the building named Shivtej on Kasturba Gandhi Road. The entire flat was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, as a precautionary measure, the entire building was promptly evacuated once the fire erupted. This swift action has successfully prevented any loss of life. The surrounding area is densely populated, with neighbouring residential buildings in close proximity. The fire incident has caused a significant stir in the community.

(This is breaking news, more details awaited)