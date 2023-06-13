Watch: Massive fire engulfs oil tanker on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, multiple casualties feared

A tragic event unfolded today on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as a tanker erupted in flames in the Khandala Ghat area. The fire quickly spread to the cars beneath the bridge, causing visible flames that could be seen from afar. Reports suggest that several vehicles were engulfed in the inferno, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

In response to the devastating incident, authorities swiftly dispatched four to five fire tenders while ambulances promptly arrived at the scene. However, the enormity of the fire presents challenges in conducting rescue operations. The blaze has persisted for over an hour, leading to the suspension of traffic on both sides of the expressway.

Rescue operations are underway with utmost urgency, and traffic is currently being rerouted away from Lonavala town. As a result, there is a possibility of a significant traffic congestion on the expressway. Therefore, every effort is being made to swiftly carry out the rescue operation. Tragically, there are concerns that some individuals may have lost their lives in the incident.