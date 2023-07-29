Watch: MSRTC bus driver struggles with manual wiper, safety issues highlighted

A video showing a bus with its roof detached and flying went viral on social media. The bus was seen moving at a high speed while the roof was in mid-air. After the video gained attention, the corporation took action against the engineer responsible and suspended him. Additionally, another video emerged, revealing rainwater leakage inside the MSRSTC bus.

The government has faced widespread criticism regarding the state of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. In the midst of this, another video has come to light, showcasing the challenges faced by the bus driver during heavy rain. In the video, the driver is seen manually operating the wiper to clear water from the front glass, making it difficult for him to drive smoothly. The footage was captured by a passenger, highlighting the need for better maintenance and facilities in the ST buses.

Another shocking video of MSRTC ST bus surfaces! Driver seen manually cleaning front glass amidst heavy rain. Safety concerns raised due to poor maintenance. #MSRTC #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/eh0rgTmAo6 — Sourav Jamnik 🇮🇳 (@sourav_jamnik) July 29, 2023

Multiple times, videos exposing the deteriorating condition of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses have been circulating widely on social media. These videos vividly depict the current state of the ST, which is often referred to as the lifeline of rural Maharashtra. The situation highlights the challenges and issues the ST is currently facing.