Watch: Mumbai airport customs seizes 4.2 kg gold worth Rs 2.28 Cr from Traveller
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2023 03:31 PM 2023-05-19T15:31:00+5:30 2023-05-19T15:32:03+5:30
An Indian national arriving from Muscat was apprehended by Mumbai airport customs on Thursday, as they seized a significant ...
An Indian national arriving from Muscat was apprehended by Mumbai airport customs on Thursday, as they seized a significant amount of gold dust weighing 4.2 kg, valued at approximately Rs 2.28 crores. The customs official confirmed the confiscation and highlighted that the recovered gold dust was discovered in the possession of the Indian traveller.
In addition, a video showing the Mumbai airport customs seizing the gold has been circulating on social media.
Open in app
#WATCH | Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg Gold dust valued at Rs.2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. GoId dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
(Video: Customs) pic.twitter.com/akgfvAyn3N