Watch: Mumbai airport customs seizes 4.2 kg gold worth Rs 2.28 Cr from Traveller

Published: May 19, 2023 03:31 PM

An Indian national arriving from Muscat was apprehended by Mumbai airport customs on Thursday, as they seized a significant ...

An Indian national arriving from Muscat was apprehended by Mumbai airport customs on Thursday, as they seized a significant amount of gold dust weighing 4.2 kg, valued at approximately Rs 2.28 crores. The customs official confirmed the confiscation and highlighted that the recovered gold dust was discovered in the possession of the Indian traveller.

In addition, a video showing the Mumbai airport customs seizing the gold has been circulating on social media.

