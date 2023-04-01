Mumbai police book bikers for performing dangerous stunts

After a video of three unidentified people performing a bike stunt went viral on social media, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against all three individuals. The incident occurred in Bandra Kurla Complex.

"A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly," the traffic police wrote.

dangerous Stunt with 2 pillion rider one in front & one at rear,

no helmet & doing whilly !



they know that Mumbai roads hv became #PotholesFree now...!



pls catch him @MTPHereToHelp



bike reg no. is Mh01DH5987

The video shows a man doing a wheelie while riding a bike with a woman in front of him and another woman behind him. The woman in front of him is seen making gang signs with her hands, while the one at the back is holding on tightly.