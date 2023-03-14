Watch: Nitish Rane and Abu Asim Azmi engage in heated argument outside Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra Budget Session 2023 is currently underway, and during this time, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi engaged in a heated debate about love jihad. Just outside the Maharashtra Assembly, the two leaders clashed.

Nitesh Rane complained to Abu Azmi that a madrassa was being set up in the green zone. " You have to agree there is love jihad after seeing it. Tell me the date and time, and I will take you there," Rane said. To this, Azmi replied, I will take you to 50 places to tell you that this is a lie.

After that, Rane, while talking to the media, took a dig at Azmi's stance on love jihad and said, "They are shocked that I am giving real information about Love jihad."Because of this, they are worried, and because of this, they come close to me, they are afraid that they will be exposed."