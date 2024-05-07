Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh Cast Their Vote In Latur Lok Sabha Election

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh cast their votes on Tuesday in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. They were accompanied by Riteish's mother, wife of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. The celebrity couple voted in Latur's Babhulgaon.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh cast votes at a polling booth in Latur.



NDA has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/tP7DLeGjoJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh is often associated with politics, given that both of his brothers are involved in it. There are always talks during elections about him joining politics. When asked about this, Riteish Deshmukh responded, "What is my role in politics when I have two brothers?" After casting their votes in Latur, he shared his thoughts while interacting with the media, emphasizing the importance of voting.

"Today is a significant day. Everyone should go out and exercise their right to vote. I have come to Latur from Mumbai just to vote today. I'll be returning to Mumbai by train tonight. The heat is intense, but we can endure a little discomfort for our country. Every vote counts, and everyone's opinion matters. It's crucial for the country to endure this discomfort," he said.

#WATCH | Latur, Maharashtra: Actor Riteish Deshmukh says, "I came to Latur from Mumbai to cast my vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and cast votes. Today is an important day. Everyone should definitely vote..." pic.twitter.com/nZLk4cxmNM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

On the question of entering politics, Riteish Deshmukh reiterated, "What is the need for me when I have both brothers?" Currently, there's a noticeable decline in the voter turnout, but he emphasized that no one should vote out of boredom. Voting is a right that should be exercised.

Genelia added, "Voting is everyone's right. Everyone should participate in the voting process. Babhulgaon is my village, so we have come from Mumbai to vote."