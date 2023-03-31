Watch: Sarpanch protests corrupt demand, squanders Rs 2 lakh at Panchayat office

Today at noon, Sarpanch Mangesh Sabale of Georai Paiga staged an unconventional demonstration in front of the panchayat samiti office by wasting Rs. 2 lakhs. He claimed that 12% of the sum was demanded as a bribe to approve a well proposal submitted to the Panchayat Samiti. The Sarpanch expressed his outrage.

According to Georai Paiga Sarpanch Mangesh Sabale, the office has set a fixed percentage of farmers to approve works like irrigation wells, cattle sheds, and waterways. Elected representatives are neglecting the issue, causing harm to the farmers. Sabale also accused the office of demanding a 12 per cent commission from farmers to approve Well proposals.

The sarpanch Sabale expressed his anger by staging a protest in front of the panchayat samiti, wearing a garland made of cash. He threw the notes on the ground, claiming that he had brought the required amount of money for the officers and employees. By wasting a substantial sum of Rs 2 lakh, Sabale brought the panchayat samiti's administration into question. He further stated that he would bring more money if necessary for financially struggling farmers. During the protest, some nearby children picked up the notes and ran away, and a few notes were left on the ground. The video of this unique protest has since gone viral on social media.

"There are 20 proposals for wells in my village, and the block development officer is demanding 12% of the amount for approving the work. During a meeting on Wednesday, the junior engineer Gaikwad and the Gram rozgar sevak met with the block development officer, and I was asked to leave the office even though I had brought Rs 1 lakh. Later, the junior engineer and the rozgar sevak were asked to pay the same 12% amount. In response, I arrived at the office today with Rs 2 lakh, but the money was not taken," said Mangesh Sabale.