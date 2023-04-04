Watch: Shivshahi bus catches fire on Nagpur-Amravati highway, no casualties

On Tuesday, a Shivshahi bus operated by Maharashtra State Transport caught fire while travelling on the Nagpur-Amravati highway. The incident occurred near Kondhali, and the bus was carrying 16 passengers en route to Amravati.

Although the incident resulted in no fatalities, the bus was entirely destroyed by the fire.

16 passengers of #Nagpur - #Amravti Shivshahi bus escaped unhurt when the vehicle caught fire on morning. Due to presence of mind shown by the driver, Abdul Shaikh & Cond Ujwala Deshpande all passengers are safe. @SPNagpurrural the likely cause of the fire could be short circuit pic.twitter.com/AQsDzKYGUw — Praveen Mudholkar (@JournoMudholkar) April 4, 2023

The initial report indicated that the Shivshahi bus caught fire, causing a complete stoppage of traffic on the highway for a period. However, the specific reason for the fire has yet to be disclosed.

The incident has been captured on video and has since spread widely on the internet. The video depicts a heavily congested highway with a fully engulfed bus, but no individuals are visible in the vicinity of the bus.