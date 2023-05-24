Watch: Six killed, several injured in bus-truck collision on Nagpur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday near Palkhed Chakka village in Sindkhed Raja taluka on the Nagpur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. Resulting in the immediate deaths of four individuals, including the container driver and the bus driver. Additionally, 28 passengers are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) belonging to the Mehkar depot was en route from Pimpri Chinchwad to Mehkar, while the container was travelling from Nagpur to Jalna. Unfortunately, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Palaskhed Chakka village, approximately eight kilometres away from Sindkhed Raja town. As a result, the bus collided head-on with a container approaching from the opposite direction.