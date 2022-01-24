Watch Video! RPF constable saves life of man who slipped while boarding train

You have often heard or read about passengers falling while boarding a train. A similar incident took place at a railway station in Mumbai. But this time, an Railway Protection Force jawan quickly saved a passenger's life.

CCTV shows a man boarding a train at Mumbai's Vasai railway station when the train suddenly starts and the man's leg slips and he falls down. As he was going under the train, an RPF jawan in front of him ran and pulled him aside and saved his life. CCTV footage of the entire incident has been shared on social media by the RPF.