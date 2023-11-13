Watch: Whale calf found stranded in Ratnagiri's Ganapatipule, rescue efforts underway

A young whale calf has been found stranded along with the water's flow at Ganapatipule in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Villagers, tourists, and forest department personnel are diligently working to rescue the creature and ensure its well-being.

The incident unfolded on Monday morning when the whale calf was washed ashore at Ganapatipule. To facilitate its return to the sea, a coordinated operation has been launched. Despite the collective efforts of locals and tourists near the Tourism Development Corporation's hotel, the attempts to push the calf back into the sea proved unsuccessful.

Presently, a collaborative effort involving the Fisheries Department's boat is underway to carefully guide the stranded calf back into the ocean.