Watch: Woman patient killed as ambulance explodes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A tragic incident occurred on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on October 31, when an ambulance transporting a patient suddenly caught fire, leading to an explosion. As a result, the ambulance was completely destroyed. The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of a woman who was inside the ambulance, while the driver and other occupants managed to escape.

According to reports, the ambulance was en route from New Bombay Hospital in Airoli to Gulbarga, carrying a patient named Nilabai Bhagwan Kawaldar. During the journey, a sudden breakdown occurred on the Mumbai-bound side of the expressway. The driver promptly pulled over to address the issue, but things took a devastating turn when the vehicle burst into flames due to exploding oxygen cylinders.

The explosion not only consumed the ambulance but also caused damage to a nearby motorcycle. Traffic on the expressway was temporarily disrupted due to the incident, with the debris from the ambulance scattered around the area.

The patient, who survived the initial accident, was subsequently transported to a hospital for further treatment. The shocking incident was captured on video and has been circulating, highlighting the dangerous and unpredictable nature of such emergencies on the highway.