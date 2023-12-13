Watch your speed driving on these Mumbai roads
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2023 08:40 AM2023-12-13T08:40:14+5:302023-12-13T08:41:25+5:30
In a bid to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents, Mumbai Police has instituted permanent speed limits on designated ...
In a bid to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents, Mumbai Police has instituted permanent speed limits on designated roads, effective from December 13. M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai, issued a notification outlining the specified speed limits, aiming to prevent dangers, obstructions, and inconveniences to the public.
The maximum speed limits for various stretches of Mumbai roads are as follows:
To avoid inconvenience to citizens & ease vehicular movement, following ‘Speed Limits’ shall be permanently declared on these roads for all types of vehicles in the jurisdiction of Greater Mumbai with effect from 13/12/2023 from 00.00 hrs. onwards till— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 12, 2023
further orders. pic.twitter.com/LAVNBDEoxj
- P. Dmello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road: 50 kmph
- Godrej Junction to Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road: 50 kmph
- Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Keshavrao Khade Marg: 50 kmph
- Bindu Madhav Chowk to Dr. Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road: 60 kmph
- Diamond Junction to MTNL Junction, Avenue - 1 BKC: 60 kmph
- Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR):
- At step slopes of bridge ramps, turns, and curves: 30 kmph
- East and West bounds: 70 kmph
- Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover in Chembur:
- On the flyover: 60 kmph
- On ascend and descend: 40 kmph
- New flyover at Chheda Nagar:
- On the flyover: 60 kmph
- On ascend and descend: 40 kmph
- Amar Mahal Flyover, Chembur:
- On the flyover: 70 kmph
- On ascend and descend: 40 kmph
The imposition of speed limitations aligns with a broader strategy to curb accidents and improve adherence to traffic rules in Mumbai. It is anticipated that these measures will contribute significantly to creating safer road conditions and reducing the incidence of accidents in the specified parts of the city. Commuters are advised to adhere to the prescribed speed limits for their safety and the well-being of fellow road users.Open in app