Watch your speed driving on these Mumbai roads

In a bid to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents, Mumbai Police has instituted permanent speed limits on designated roads, effective from December 13. M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai, issued a notification outlining the specified speed limits, aiming to prevent dangers, obstructions, and inconveniences to the public.

The maximum speed limits for various stretches of Mumbai roads are as follows:

To avoid inconvenience to citizens & ease vehicular movement, following ‘Speed Limits’ shall be permanently declared on these roads for all types of vehicles in the jurisdiction of Greater Mumbai with effect from 13/12/2023 from 00.00 hrs. onwards till

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 12, 2023

P. Dmello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road: 50 kmph Godrej Junction to Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road: 50 kmph Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Keshavrao Khade Marg: 50 kmph Bindu Madhav Chowk to Dr. Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road: 60 kmph Diamond Junction to MTNL Junction, Avenue - 1 BKC: 60 kmph Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR): At step slopes of bridge ramps, turns, and curves: 30 kmph

East and West bounds: 70 kmph Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover in Chembur: On the flyover: 60 kmph

On ascend and descend: 40 kmph New flyover at Chheda Nagar: On the flyover: 60 kmph

On ascend and descend: 40 kmph Amar Mahal Flyover, Chembur: On the flyover: 70 kmph

On ascend and descend: 40 kmph

The imposition of speed limitations aligns with a broader strategy to curb accidents and improve adherence to traffic rules in Mumbai. It is anticipated that these measures will contribute significantly to creating safer road conditions and reducing the incidence of accidents in the specified parts of the city. Commuters are advised to adhere to the prescribed speed limits for their safety and the well-being of fellow road users.