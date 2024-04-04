Water Crisis Grips Nashik: Residents Struggle Amid Deepening Scarcity

Residents in various regions of Nashik, including Pathardi Phata, Indira Nagar, Dnyaneswar Nagar, Satpur, Cidco, and Old Nashik, are grappling with severe water crises as April begins, with no official announcement of water cuts by authorities. Despite this, Pathardi Phata and Dnyaneswar Nagar have faced significant water shortages for the past eight days, disrupting daily routines.

Frustrated by the prolonged scarcity and low tap water pressure, women in these areas have expressed intentions to stage a protest at the Nashik Municipal Commissioner's office if the issue persists.The situation may worsen due to declining water levels in dams, particularly the Gangapur Dam, which has dropped to 31.31 percent capacity. Rising temperatures will accelerate water evaporation, exacerbating the strain on water storage. Residents anticipate greater challenges ahead in navigating this escalating crisis.

Sanjay Agrawal, Superintendent Engineer of NMC, noted significant water wastage in areas like Cidco and Satpur and urged residents to conserve water. The Nashik Municipal Corporation encourages citizens to report any incidents of water wastage to help control artificial scarcity.



