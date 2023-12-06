Water crisis looms over Navi Mumbai despite overflowing Morbe Dam

Despite the Morbe Dam of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) overflowing this year due to good rainfall in the catchment area, several parts of the city continue to grapple with inadequate and inconsistent water supply. Residents in Digha and certain areas in Nerul have raised concerns over the persistently poor water supply they are experiencing. NMMC, responsible for supplying water across the city, relies on Morbe Dam, except in Digha, where the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) manages water distribution. NMMC alleges that it does not receive an adequate water supply from MIDC, resulting in irregular water distribution in the Digha ward. According to the agreement, MIDC is obligated to provide 80 million liters per day (MLD) from Barvi Dam to NMMC, but the actual supply hovers between 60 to 65 MLD.Remarkably, the NMMC currently provides approximately 220 liters of water per person, surpassing the national standard of 175 liters.

In response to the water supply challenges, BJP leader and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik met with Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, issuing a warning that if adequate water is not received from MIDC, they would cease water supply from Morbe to suburbs like Panvel, Kharghar, and Kalamboli. The opposition criticized this stance, with Vitthal More, Shiv Sena (UBT) Navi Mumbai District Chief, stating, "There is no proper planning of water supply when you are in power." More continued, "Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are from your party in the state. It is no wonder that the municipal authorities are not listening to them." NMMC supplies water to certain CIDCO-administered areas from Morbe Dam. The Municipal Corporation argues that MIDC should provide the full sanctioned share of water to NMMC, as water from Morbe Dam also reaches CIDCO areas. However, MIDC, responsible for supplying water to various cities in the district, has yet to distribute the full 80 MLD share sanctioned to NMMC. Following the meeting between Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik and civic chief Mr. Narvekar, assurances were given to address the issue with MIDC and CIDCO. Mr. Narvekar stated that the civic body is actively engaged in water planning for the city, collaborating with CIDCO and MIDC. Former MP Sanjeev Naik, also present at the meeting, issued a warning that water supply to CIDCO areas would be halted if MIDC fails to provide an adequate water supply. "Providing water to the citizens of Navi Mumbai is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation. Morbe Dam has been acquired for this purpose," he emphasized.

NMMC”s smart Refilling water tank

To combat low water pressure concerns and enhance the efficiency of water supply, NMMC water supply department came up with a scheduling approach to refill huge tanks supplying water to the smart city in October. Being implemented as a pilot project, this systematic approach is aimed at ensuring timely and pressurised water distribution, the civic body underlined. Under the new plan, tank refilling in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe and Koparkhairane takes place between 4.30am and 11.30am. Similarly, Ghansoli tanks is replenished from 8.30pm to 2am while the refilling exercise in Airoli and Digha occur between 2pm and 4am.Civic engineer and project supervisor Sanjay Desai said, “The refilling schedule has been developed based on Navi Mumbai's geographic layout. Our water supply department conducted a comprehensive and ward-specific analysis to create a plan that ensures consistent morning and evening supply to the residents.”