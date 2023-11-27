Water release from reservoirs to Marathwada’s Jayakwadi Dam continues on day four

The release of water from reservoirs in Nashik district into Jayakwadi Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region continued on the fourth day on Monday, an official said. He said 15,061 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir near Niphad here.

As a part of this ongoing process, 192 cusecs of water were released from Darna Dam near Igatpuri at 11 pm on November 24, according to an official from the irrigation department. Subsequently, on November 25, an additional 192 cusecs of water was released into the Jayakwadi Dam from Darna. On November 26, water releases took place from Darna, Gangapur, Kadwa, and Mukne dams, as well as the Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir, the official informed.

Incidentally, some outfits and political leaders in Nashik have opposed the release of water to Jayakwadi Dam claiming the district did not get sufficient rains this monsoon. Some of them approached courts to stop this release but in vain.

The Jayakwadi Dam is a multi-purpose project situated on the Godavari River. It serves the critical function of providing water for irrigation in numerous districts of the arid Marathwada region. Additionally, it caters to the needs of drinking water and industrial usage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.