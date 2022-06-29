"We are together, there is nothing to be afraid of" Sonia Gandhi calls Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has changed its group leader. The whip will be issued during the majority trial tomorrow then the case is in court. On the other hand Governor's House handed over the letter for a majority test. The court set July 11 as the deadline. Now the question is arising that why the floor test is declared in 48 hours? To which State President Nana Patole alleged that anti-democratic and anti-constitutional work is done by Raj Bhavan.

Nana Patole said that "Shiv Sena has gone to court. That is the role of the Congress. We are currently monitoring all developments. The one who has the majority will be the Chief Minister. The governor is implementing the BJP's agenda in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's group leader is different. This is not acceptable to the rebel group. The assembly is not an arena. The Supreme Court has given time till July 11. It is necessary to find out the constitutional framework for taking this test without waiting."

"We also want to maintain the image of progressive Maharashtra. We are opposed to seizing power by bullying. There is a need for stability in the state rather than power. We have no problem sitting in opposition. This government would not have come if there was no rift between BJP and Shiv Sena. The Mahavikas Aghadi was used to keep the BJP out of power. It is an honest role to live in happiness and sorrow" he said. Nana Patole also said that he wants to be honest with whom he wants to be friends.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him. "We are together, there is nothing to fear. We are also told to support you from outside when the time comes. Congress is trying to maintain stability in the Shiv Sena. In 2019, people voted for us to sit on the opposition benches. But in the aftermath, Congress came to power. Nana Patole also said that we are ready to sit against it. Rebel MLAs still say we belong to Shiv Sena. The role may change after the Shiv Sena MLA enters the House. This ordeal is for the rebellious MLAs" Patole said.