We took into account SC decision, says Sunil Tatkare on NCP constitution while deciding to join Maha govt

Sunil Tatkare, a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said all aspects including the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Shiv Sena case and the NCP constitution were taken into consideration before NCP joined the Maharashtra government.

The coming assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be contested in alliance with the BJP and (Eknath Shinde-led) Shiv Sena, said Tatkare, the MP from Raigad who also heads the Maharashtra unit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, at a press conference.

Ajit Pawar and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in the national capital on Tuesday. Whatever decision the Supreme Court has given, the constitution of the NCP available with the EC…all decisions have been taken factoring in all aspects, Tatkare said.

On July 2, nine NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, a move that split the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister.